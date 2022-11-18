Tim Hortons 2022 Holiday Menu Is Almost All Peppermint
Canadian coffee company Tim Hortons is one of the biggest coffee companies in the world (via Zippia). Often thought of as the Canadian answer to Dunkin' Donuts, Americans might be surprised to learn that Timmies, as the locals call it, is actually the bigger company. In 2021, Tim Hortons raked in $2.25 billion in gross annual sales, nearly double Dunkin's $1.25 billion. Dunkin' does have the bigger footprint, with 11,300 stores around the world, while Tim's drags behind with only 4,846 stores across 14 countries.
Though the company may be struggling, one thing Tim Hortons does have is loyalty. With their famous maple leaf lids, red and white cups nodding to the Canadian flag, and other maple leaf branding, they're practically a Canadian-themed restaurant. And this holiday season, Timmies is ready to turn that patriotism into holiday spirit with a fresh, pepperminty take on their menu and, of course, those cups everyone looks forward to.
Holiday treats at Timmies
This holiday season, Tim Hortons offers not just your caffeine and sugar fix, but a little boost of holiday spirit as well. Tim's long-awaited festive holiday cups are back for hot beverages displaying a snow globe, a snowman, a wreath, and a holiday sweater knitted with — you guessed it — a maple leaf on each of the different sizes, respectively, against a red or white background (via Chewboom). For those feeling peckish, there's the Holiday Tree Donut, a tree-shaped donut filled with Venetian cream and topped with smooth green fondant, decked out with rainbow nonpareil lights. You can pair that sweet treat with any of four festive peppermint beverages: the Peppermint Mocha Iced Capp, the Peppermint Hot Chocolate, the Peppermint Mocha Latte, and the Peppermint Mocha Cream Cold Brew.
The Peppermint Mocha Iced Capp is a frozen coffee beverage blended with Chocolate Peppermint syrup and topped with whipped cream and peppermint candy pieces. The Peppermint Hot Chocolate is a super-rich chocolate peppermint hot chocolate again topped with whipped cream and peppermint candy pieces. The Peppermint Mocha Latte, served hot or iced, is a seasonal take on their classic mocha latte, offering an espresso-based beverage flavored with peppermint and hot cocoa mix, made with frothed milk (per Tim Hortons). The holiday version is topped with whipped cream and, of course, peppermint pieces. The Peppermint Mocha Cream Cold Brew is a richly flavored cold brew with Chocolate Peppermint syrup and a sweet cold foam topped with peppermint candy pieces. Should you decide to pick up some treats to go with your peppermint beverages, you'll find that holiday donut boxes are back as well.