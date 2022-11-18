Tim Hortons 2022 Holiday Menu Is Almost All Peppermint

Canadian coffee company Tim Hortons is one of the biggest coffee companies in the world (via Zippia). Often thought of as the Canadian answer to Dunkin' Donuts, Americans might be surprised to learn that Timmies, as the locals call it, is actually the bigger company. In 2021, Tim Hortons raked in $2.25 billion in gross annual sales, nearly double Dunkin's $1.25 billion. Dunkin' does have the bigger footprint, with 11,300 stores around the world, while Tim's drags behind with only 4,846 stores across 14 countries.

Though the company may be struggling, one thing Tim Hortons does have is loyalty. With their famous maple leaf lids, red and white cups nodding to the Canadian flag, and other maple leaf branding, they're practically a Canadian-themed restaurant. And this holiday season, Timmies is ready to turn that patriotism into holiday spirit with a fresh, pepperminty take on their menu and, of course, those cups everyone looks forward to.