Costco Shoppers Are Pumped To Try Its Frozen Crab Rangoon
If you're a Chinese food aficionado, you're likely familiar with crab rangoon. The popular appetizer is traditionally a wonton wrapper stuffed with crab meat (real or imitation), cream cheese, and assorted spices and seasonings, which is then fried to crispy, golden deliciousness (via Spend with Pennies). They're often served with some sort of sweet and sour dipping sauce for added flavor and moisture.
You can get crab rangoon at a Chinese restaurant or have it delivered via your favorite takeout joint — but you can also prepare it at home. And, thanks to a recent release from Costco, all it takes is popping pre-made wontons into the oven. Instagram account, Costco Buys, posted a photo of frozen Crab Rangoon with Thai Chili Sauce spotted at Costco. Each package contains 24 bite-sized treats made with sustainably-sourced snow crab meat. At 330 calories per 6-piece serving, you can make the rangoon in the oven or in the air fryer (via Costco Food Database). Here's what people are saying about the new product.
The frozen food is receiving mixed reviews
When Costco Buys posted about Costco's new crab rangoon on Instagram, plenty of fans quickly chimed in wanting to try out the frozen find. "Oooh, we love these from the restaurant! Can't wait to try a home version!" one person raved. However, despite the excitement surrounding the new release, some shoppers are criticizing the post for claiming the dish is delicious without having tried it — and they may have a point.
A few people on Instagram who have already tried the crab rangoon said they didn't love it. "I did not like these. Super disappointed," one person wrote. Not only that, but there's an entire Reddit thread cautioning other Costco shoppers from buying the crab rangoon. "These were so terrible, inedible really. The dough is thick pastry, entirely inappropriate for rangoon. The filing was bland and dry," one Redditor commented, with many other people agreeing. However, there were some people on Reddit who said the crab rangoon wasn't as bad as others say. Clearly, Costco's crab rangoon is ultimately a dish best judged by you, if you're interested.