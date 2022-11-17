Costco Shoppers Are Pumped To Try Its Frozen Crab Rangoon

If you're a Chinese food aficionado, you're likely familiar with crab rangoon. The popular appetizer is traditionally a wonton wrapper stuffed with crab meat (real or imitation), cream cheese, and assorted spices and seasonings, which is then fried to crispy, golden deliciousness (via Spend with Pennies). They're often served with some sort of sweet and sour dipping sauce for added flavor and moisture.

You can get crab rangoon at a Chinese restaurant or have it delivered via your favorite takeout joint — but you can also prepare it at home. And, thanks to a recent release from Costco, all it takes is popping pre-made wontons into the oven. Instagram account, Costco Buys, posted a photo of frozen Crab Rangoon with Thai Chili Sauce spotted at Costco. Each package contains 24 bite-sized treats made with sustainably-sourced snow crab meat. At 330 calories per 6-piece serving, you can make the rangoon in the oven or in the air fryer (via Costco Food Database). Here's what people are saying about the new product.