Hershey's Hot Chocolate Bombs Are Here For The First Time Ever

Any time you make hot chocolate, chances are a Hershey's product is involved. The candy company sells hot chocolate mix, cocoa powder, and chocolate bars, all of which can be used to make the beverage. These days, however, one of the most popular ways to prepare hot chocolate is by using a hot chocolate bomb.

It all started in 2020, Eater reports, when more people than ever began to share TikToks of themselves making "hot chocolate bombs" by melting chocolate in sphere-shaped molds, then filling them with cocoa powder and add-ins such as marshmallows and candy canes. Once fully hardened and then plopped into a mug of hot milk, the hot chocolate bombs would explode, and the videos would rack up the views.

Though people across the app have shared plenty of recipes, you no longer have to make one yourself to join in on the fun. Hershey's is now releasing pre-made hot chocolate bombs you can get at the store.