A Man Only Received Candy For Finding Haribo's $4.8 Million Check

Picture it: You're walking down the street and notice a fat envelope on the ground. Upon picking it up, you see that it's stuffed with a significant amount of cash. Written on the front are a name, address, and phone number, presumably the rightful recipient of this unexpected windfall. What do you do?

This was (almost) the experience of one man in Germany who discovered a check for $4.7 million dollars meant for candy giant Haribo, known for its gummy bears. As The Independent reports, Anouar G was standing on a train platform when he noticed what seemed to be a discarded check laying on the ground. To Anouar's surprise, the check was not only filled out but still perfectly usable. The sum of money written out for the check was $4.7 million dollars, or €4,631,538.80, which was meant to be paid to Haribo from a supermarket company.

While he probably couldn't have cashed the check for himself, Anouar did what many would say is the morally righteous thing and contacted Haribo. This surely saved both companies and the bank time and energy trying to track down the check. According to TODAY, as reported by the German newspaper, Bild, a lawyer from the candy company had Anouar destroy the check and in return, he would be rewarded with a sweet thank-you gift.