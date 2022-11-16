Pineapple Lovers Should Know About Dole's Holiday Gift Boxes

While the origins of pineapples in Hawaii aren't exactly known, Captain John Kidwell seemingly founded the pineapple industry in Hawaii around the 1800s. In 1901, James Drummond Dole streamlined the overall pineapple farming process by purchasing 61 acres of land in Wahiawa, Hawaii and creating The Hawaiian Pineapple Company, which is known as the Dole Food Company today, per Dole Plantation. Additionally, Dole further expanded the agriculture of Hawaii in the 1990s by raising and harvesting cacao trees and coffee plants on the Waialua Estate, according to Waialua Estate.

Fans can actually take a tour of Dole's 2,000-acre pineapple farm in Hawaii, where they can see the entire pineapple farming process from planting to packing, as well as historic sites and photo stops, per a Dole press release sent to Mashed. Now, Dole is offering its fans the chance to enjoy a piece of Hawaii this holiday season by debuting two special gift boxes. They include three different food products that all grow in Hawaii's tropical climate: pineapple, coffee, and chocolate. Here's how you can order one to give as a gift or keep for yourself — no judgment here!