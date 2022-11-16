Pineapple Lovers Should Know About Dole's Holiday Gift Boxes
While the origins of pineapples in Hawaii aren't exactly known, Captain John Kidwell seemingly founded the pineapple industry in Hawaii around the 1800s. In 1901, James Drummond Dole streamlined the overall pineapple farming process by purchasing 61 acres of land in Wahiawa, Hawaii and creating The Hawaiian Pineapple Company, which is known as the Dole Food Company today, per Dole Plantation. Additionally, Dole further expanded the agriculture of Hawaii in the 1990s by raising and harvesting cacao trees and coffee plants on the Waialua Estate, according to Waialua Estate.
Fans can actually take a tour of Dole's 2,000-acre pineapple farm in Hawaii, where they can see the entire pineapple farming process from planting to packing, as well as historic sites and photo stops, per a Dole press release sent to Mashed. Now, Dole is offering its fans the chance to enjoy a piece of Hawaii this holiday season by debuting two special gift boxes. They include three different food products that all grow in Hawaii's tropical climate: pineapple, coffee, and chocolate. Here's how you can order one to give as a gift or keep for yourself — no judgment here!
Pineapple, chocolate, and coffee lovers will enjoy Dole's gift boxes
According to the Dole press release sent to Mashed, popular produce company Dole has special holiday gift boxes that pineapple, chocolate, and coffee fans especially will love. Beginning today until December 2022, customers can purchase Dole's Ohana Gift Box and Dole's Aloha Gift Box from the Dole Hawaii website. The price of the holiday gift boxes includes shipping throughout the United States only, and as long as orders are placed by the night of December 19, 2022, the gift boxes should arrive in time for Christmas. In addition to the gift boxes, Dole Hawaii has Royal Hawaiian pineapples, Waialua Estate chocolate gift sets, Waialua Estate coffee gift sets, and Dole holiday tee shirts for purchase.
Dole's Aloha Gift Box costs $60 and comes with one Dole Royal Hawaiian pineapple, a seven-ounce bag of Waialua Estate Hawaiian Dark Roast Coffee, and two bars of two-ounce Waialua Estate 70% Cacao Hawaiian Extra Dark Chocolate, per Dole. For $80, customers can purchase Dole's Ohana gift box, which includes one Dole Royal Hawaiian pineapple, one two-ounce Waialua Estate 70% Cacao Hawaiian Extra Dark Chocolate bar, one two-ounce Waialua Estate 50% Hawaiian Milk Chocolate bar, one two-ounce Waialua Estate 55% Cacao Cocoa Nib bar, and two seven-ounce bags of Waialua Estate Hawaiian Dark Roast Coffee, according to Dole.