Alex Guarnaschelli Returns With Her Genius 'Butter Cheesecloth' Turkey Tip

There's nothing worse than a dry turkey. If you've ever watched "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," you will likely remember Clark Griswold carving into the family bird only to see it emit a small cloud of dust. There is nothing worse than serving your guests Sahara-like poultry that can only be swallowed with a gallon of gravy. Thankfully, there are ways to prevent this sort of disaster.

The turkey, by its very nature, is designed to dry out. Why? Food columnist, Kenji López-Alt, told NPR that white meat must hit a temperature of 150 degrees F, while dark meat should reach a minimum of 165 degrees F (or, ideally, 175). As a result, cooking them together leads to overdone white meat. For this reason, many chefs recommend cooking white and dark meat separately. Carving your turkey too soon can also rob it of valuable moisture. According to Cook's Illustrated, it is important to let your turkey rest for roughly 45 minutes in order for the juices to have a chance to soak back into its flesh. Another problem is that people tend to moisten the skin and not the meat. Jamie Oliver suggests pulling back the skin and spreading warm butter all over the flesh, including any "nooks and crannies."

Clearly, there are several ways to prevent your beautiful bird from being transformed into turkey jerky, but Alex Guarnaschelli offers up an astoundingly genius method that is bound to do the trick.