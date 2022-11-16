Do You Have What It Takes To Try Spam's New Figgy Pudding Flavor?

When you think of Spam, you're probably thinking of that tin of canned meat that's usually fried up with eggs. And "figgy pudding" is an English dessert that you're likely only familiar with because of that one Christmas carol. So, what does Spam have to do with an English dessert — and just what is figgy pudding, anyway?

According to NPR, figgy pudding isn't a type of Jell-O pudding made of figs; it's a "steamed cake full of raisins, currants, and brandy." Figgy pudding also contains suet, which is raw beef or fat from mutton, alongside a handful or two of breadcrumbs. (The Farmer's Almanac explains that the suet is meant to hold everything together.) As for why we sing about it in a Christmas song, it's because that particular carol was written in the 16th century, when wealthy homeowners would give out food, such as figgy pudding, to the less fortunate.

Now that we have some context as to what figgy pudding is, it's time we establish what Spam has to do with any of this. The answer's simple: Spam is making a new figgy pudding treat.