Smoothie King's Holiday Secret Menu Includes Apple Pie And Snickerdoodle Flavors

The holidays are upon us and that means it's time to order your favorite seasonal foods and beverages. It's pretty difficult to walk into a local shop or national chain nowadays without encountering a slew of seasonal or holiday offerings. Chick-fil-A's holiday menu includes chicken tortilla soup and a peppermint milkshake, while Dunkin' Donuts' holiday menu has everything from festive flavored coffee drinks to seasonal muffins and donuts.

For those who want to maintain a healthier diet during the holiday season, smoothies are a great way to indulge. Smoothie King is a smoothie chain serving up nutritional blends that are aimed to help individuals meet their specific health needs. In addition to providing the health benefits that come from fresh fruits and vegetables, the chain has a large selection of nutritional enhancers like protein, muscle builders, and energy boosters (per Smoothie King). The chain offers its regular smoothies year-round but adds some new flavors with the change of seasons. Smoothie King celebrated fall with the addition of its pumpkin offerings. Now that winter is rolling around, Smoothie King has released its line of holiday-flavored smoothies.