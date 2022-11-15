Brothers Osborne Is Celebrating CMA Wins With A Limited-Edition WhistlePig Whiskey

Well, it seems as if Brothers Osborne went from sipping on Beringer Bros. Barrel Aged Cabernet Sauvignon at the 2022 Country Music Awards (CMAs) to having a little bit of fun with the bourbon barrels themselves. The duo, who won the 2022 CMA for Vocal Duo of the Year, is celebrating their win by launching a boozy collaboration with WhistlePig Whiskey. Dubbed the WhistlePig PiggyBack Legends Series: Brothers Osborne Barrel, this sipper is a "single barrel, limited-edition 100% Rye Whiskey, created for and selected by John and TJ Osborne, to celebrate those who give 100% in the name of greatness."

"We're very proud to release a new kind of single for our family to enjoy this holiday season," said John and TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne in a press release. "At its core, music is a string of notes that creates a perfect melody, and the same applies to whiskey. You want a combination of various components that complement one another, and whether it's music or whiskey, it's always a dynamic mix."

According to WhistlePig, this Rye Whiskey is "aged in American Oak Barrels for no less than six years before finishing its journey with high toast custom barrel heads." The brand noted that this rye is bottled at 96.56 proof, allowing for a "balance of sweet, spice, and smoke." In fact, both Brothers Osborne and Meghan Ireland, WhistlePig Head Blender, wanted to ensure that the finished product reflected the distinctive musical style of the country duo — something that both Ireland and the Brothers agreed was important.