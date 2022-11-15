Brothers Osborne Is Celebrating CMA Wins With A Limited-Edition WhistlePig Whiskey
Well, it seems as if Brothers Osborne went from sipping on Beringer Bros. Barrel Aged Cabernet Sauvignon at the 2022 Country Music Awards (CMAs) to having a little bit of fun with the bourbon barrels themselves. The duo, who won the 2022 CMA for Vocal Duo of the Year, is celebrating their win by launching a boozy collaboration with WhistlePig Whiskey. Dubbed the WhistlePig PiggyBack Legends Series: Brothers Osborne Barrel, this sipper is a "single barrel, limited-edition 100% Rye Whiskey, created for and selected by John and TJ Osborne, to celebrate those who give 100% in the name of greatness."
"We're very proud to release a new kind of single for our family to enjoy this holiday season," said John and TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne in a press release. "At its core, music is a string of notes that creates a perfect melody, and the same applies to whiskey. You want a combination of various components that complement one another, and whether it's music or whiskey, it's always a dynamic mix."
According to WhistlePig, this Rye Whiskey is "aged in American Oak Barrels for no less than six years before finishing its journey with high toast custom barrel heads." The brand noted that this rye is bottled at 96.56 proof, allowing for a "balance of sweet, spice, and smoke." In fact, both Brothers Osborne and Meghan Ireland, WhistlePig Head Blender, wanted to ensure that the finished product reflected the distinctive musical style of the country duo — something that both Ireland and the Brothers agreed was important.
The rye is good, but the reason is better...
While paying homage to their music style was definitely on the agenda for this collaboration, there is something else that was even more special — being able to support those with mental health conditions. Throughout their career, both John and TJ have used their platform to help normalize the discussion about mental health and being their authentic selves. In an interview with People, John explained that he almost left music because of his anxiety and depression, but that therapy, treatment, and the support of his brother have helped him move forward. Additionally, TJ came out as gay (via Rolling Stone) — becoming one of the first country artists to do so.
In keeping with that focus, proceeds from the sales of each bottle will benefit Rogers Behavioral Health and their foundation, Mission Possible Fund. This foundation helps to raise funds to provide free mental health treatment to low-income patients. So, not only can you drink some unique liquor this winter, but you'll feel good knowing that the proceeds will help others, too.
The new launch from WhistlePig and Brothers Osborne is available November 15th online via WhistlePig's website. The brand noted that the special edition Rye will also be available at select retail stores throughout Texas, Tennessee, and Illinois into the holiday season. It has a suggested retail price of $49.99.