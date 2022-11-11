Dunkin' Is Celebrating The Holidays With Free Coffee Mondays

Starting November 7, Dunkin' reinstated Free Coffee Mondays. Dunkin' Rewards members can take advantage of this throughout the month, each Monday, including November 14, 21, and 28. Specifically, members get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase. Dunkin' also has new Cookie Butter donuts and Pancake Wake-Up Wraps for sale to brighten the dreary start of winter.

Is this simply Thanksgiving cheer? Possibly, but there might be another reason. As documented by Fortune, Dunkin' revamped its rewards program just a month earlier, in October. Once called "DD Perks," it is now known simply as "Dunkin' Rewards." In essence, members now earn points faster and can even redeem them for food, but those points don't go as far towards drinks compared to beforehand. Members must spend even more than they used to in order to unlock their "free" drink.

With that exchange rate changing, not everybody was thrilled. CNBC documented dissatisfied customers taking to social media to voice their concerns. So, could this new deal be a way to smooth things over and give Dunkin' Rewards members what they really want, but only for a limited time?

There's no such thing as a free lunch or in this case a free coffee. Although, for those who run on Dunkin', free cups of joe are still worth being at least somewhat thankful for.