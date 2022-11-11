New Study Shows Junk Food Ads Are Targeting Children Of Color

For every fast-food ad viewed by a white child or teen, their Black counterparts are likely seeing three times as many, Sonya A. Grier of American University told Vice. "Black youth see things heavily targeted to them as a youth, plus things targeted to them as Black youth, and then things targeted to Black adults in general — since we know kids always look aspirationally at what adults are receiving," she says.

There are a host of systematic issues at play that put Black and Hispanic consumers in the direct line of sight of unhealthy food ads, which is all the more disturbing considering those demographics are at a higher risk of health problems like heart disease, which are exacerbated by salty, processed foods. According to a 2018 report from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Black Americans are 60% more likely to be diagnosed with diabetes than non-Hispanic white adults.

Wage gaps also play a huge role. Citing data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, American Progress notes that Black and Hispanic families "consistently experience crisis-level rates of poverty and food insecurity, especially when compared with their white counterparts." Fast food is cheap, and advertisers know that predominantly white, higher-income families are less likely to reach for fast food when they have access to healthy options.