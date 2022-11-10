Daily Meal Asks: Which Thanksgiving Side Can You Not Live Without? - Exclusive Survey

As Thanksgiving rolls around, there's one food that's front and center: the turkey. A full 88% of the country expected to dig into a big roast bird this Thanksgiving, according to the National Turkey Federation (via Finder).

But a giant Thanksgiving dinner one turkey does not make. For it to be a true Thanksgiving dinner, you need to have sides: mashed potatoes, corn, stuffing, sweet potatoes, the works. Many of these sides have a long, storied history behind their place at the Thanksgiving meal, such as green bean casserole being the invention of a Campbell's Soup employee in 1955 (per Spoon University) or stuffing going back to the times of the ancient Romans (per Arcadia Publishing). Each side dish, be it sweet or savory, has earned a place at the table to be enjoyed by Americans young and old for generations.

Of course, there are some side dishes that have managed to stand out above the rest. Daily Meal asked 601 readers what Thanksgiving side dishes they couldn't live without. And the answer may not be surprising.