The Reason One Person Decided To Give Out Potatoes On Halloween

When kids say "trick-or-treat," it's unlikely that they have potatoes in mind for the treat. Getting a spud almost sounds like a trick, but on Halloween, some tricks are more merry than mean. It may not even be that outlandish to receive a potato, after all, considering it wasn't always candy that was handed out on Halloween, per History.

The Halloween tradition, in its very early form, goes way back. According to National Geographic, the ancient Celtic New Year is the oldest ancestor of Halloween. Over time, it merged with other holidays, such as All Saints' Day and Guy Fawkes Night, per History. "Soul food" pastries, nuts, fruits, and even ale were historically given away as treats. During the early 20th century, these traditions were brought over to the U.S., and modern-day Halloween took shape, with candy companies inserting themselves into the fun circa the mid-1900s. Nowadays, it's still standard to give out candy, but clearly, there is precedent for shaking things up a bit.