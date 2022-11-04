Why Avocado Prices Have Dropped At An Incredible Rate

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the overall price of food at home increased 13.5% over the fiscal period that ended in August 2022, which hasn't happened since 1979. Despite the ongoing inflation of grocery items, CNN reports that wholesale prices for crates of 48 avocados are down 35% to under $30 year-over-year. David Magana, Rabo AgriFinance's senior fresh produce analyst, said that number is a whopping 67% decrease from the fruit's peak price in June. At the grocery store, CNN says that as of September, the average price of a single avocado is 2.6% lower than last year.

If you've been keeping up with your avocado news alerts, you might remember that U.S. imports of avocados from the Mexico avocado hub Michoacán were suspended by the USDA back in February after a "threatening phone message" to an American inspector was made, per The Guardian. The halt was devastating for Michoacán farmers, who were left with tons of rotten avocados and lost revenue. But once the smoke cleared, Mexican farmers found themselves with a bountiful harvest.

A portion of these bumper crops would normally be sent to Europe and China, per CNN, but things like low demand "port congestion" means the U.S. is raking in most of the supply. And good news for all of you frugal guacamole lovers out there: David Magana tells CNN that avocado prices are expected to remain low through the middle of 2023.