Only Dogs Can Enjoy The Fine Dining Experience At One San Francisco Restaurant
For many people, their dog is much more than a four-legged companion. Dogs are a bonafide part of the family and can be spoiled as much as a human child. You'd likely be surprised by what some canine parents will do to add joy to their pup's life.
According to TheRichest, it is not unheard of to have a "bark mitzvah" for one's dog with synagogues hosting such events and Rabbis offering blessings to man's best friend. Some choose to lavish their canines with diamond-studded collars which come with eye-popping price tags. According to Insider, La Collection de Bijoux offers one collar that boasts 1600 diamonds and costs a whopping $3.2 million. Now that's a pampered pooch.
If your dog has more clothes than the average teenage girl, regularly gets the spa treatment, and prefers homemade dog food, you may be happy to know that you can indulge your furry friend in a whole new way. You can treat him or her to a lavish, dog-centric dining experience.
Your dog can enjoy a multi-course meal
Welcome to Dogue, San Francisco's latest hot new dining venue for your dog. While you nibble on a baked treat and enjoy a mimosa, The Guardian reveals that your dog will be treated to a multi-course affair called "Bone Appétit" that includes "chicken skin waffles and filet mignon steak tartare with quail egg." It doesn't come cheaply, however, as this will cost you $75 per pooch, per The Guardian.
These dishes may sound overly rich for your dog's digestive system, but there's no need to be alarmed. CTV reveals that the restaurant's chef, Rahmi Massarweh, has ensured that this menu is veterinarian-approved. Axios San Francisco adds that Dogue boasts a "pawtisserie" that showcases pastries specifically designed for canines. They also offer a customizable doggy meal plan.
If your pooch has been an exceptionally good dog, this may be a great way to reward this behavior. But just remember, no matter how good the food looks, it's for the dog.