Only Dogs Can Enjoy The Fine Dining Experience At One San Francisco Restaurant

For many people, their dog is much more than a four-legged companion. Dogs are a bonafide part of the family and can be spoiled as much as a human child. You'd likely be surprised by what some canine parents will do to add joy to their pup's life.

According to TheRichest, it is not unheard of to have a "bark mitzvah" for one's dog with synagogues hosting such events and Rabbis offering blessings to man's best friend. Some choose to lavish their canines with diamond-studded collars which come with eye-popping price tags. According to Insider, La Collection de Bijoux offers one collar that boasts 1600 diamonds and costs a whopping $3.2 million. Now that's a pampered pooch.

If your dog has more clothes than the average teenage girl, regularly gets the spa treatment, and prefers homemade dog food, you may be happy to know that you can indulge your furry friend in a whole new way. You can treat him or her to a lavish, dog-centric dining experience.