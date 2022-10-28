The Kit Kat Flavor Made For Fall

The rhetorical demand to "Have a Break. Have a Kit Kat" is one of the most recognizable slogans in the candy game. But it begs the question: Which Kit Kat? The brand's original milk chocolate number is still pulling its weight, but the candy's lasting popularity more likely owes itself to its never-ending portfolio of inventive flavors. Convenience stores in Japan play host to some of the wildest contenders of the bunch, including purple sweet potato, cantaloupe, sakura cherry blossom, sake, and wasabi, per OMG Japan. Those can be a little harder to track down in the U.S., but that doesn't mean Kit Kat fans in the U.S. are stuck with the original.

During every holiday season, the brand shakes things up with limited-time flavors. In the wintertime, you might find flavors like Gingerbread Cookie and Sweet Cinnamon. As for right now, Halloween is upon us, which means the brand has re-released some seasonal favorites that evoke all things autumnal and spooky. Here are two flavors not to miss.