Newman's Own Is Letting Other Brands Use Paul Newman's Image On One Condition

Newman's Own products are recognizable for two reasons. They each feature a rendering of the late Paul Newman's smiling face, which sports varying degrees of facial hair and sometimes even a snazzy hat. And they each come with a banner displaying a promise that's rare among any brand: to donate 100% of proceeds to charity. From the classic lemonade to the frozen pizzas to the salad dressings and microwavable popcorn, profits from every Newman's Own product you've purchased from the store have benefitted an organization geared toward the wellbeing of kids who "face adversity," per Newman's Own.

The Newman's Own slogan, "Give It All Away," aligns with the late actor/race car driver/philanthropist's "commitment to improving children's lives." The brand aims to provide "joyful experiences" for kids with serious illnesses, nutritious school lunches, and "nutrition security" for Indigenous children through the SeriousFun Children's Network, FoodCorps, and the Oyate Teca Project, respectively. Since its founding in 1982, Newman's Own has donated $600 million to charitable causes, per PR Newswire. In honor of the 40th anniversary of Newman's Own, the brand is bolstering its charge by extending its Newman logo to other companies — just as long as they turn the cash over to nonprofits that uphold the Newman's Own Foundation principle of helping kids in need.