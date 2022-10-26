You Won't See Plastic Pourers In Bacardi Bottles Anymore. Here's Why

In 2015, the U.N. laid out an ambitious 15-year plan to "end poverty, protect the planet, and improve the lives and prospects of everyone, everywhere" by the year 2030, per the U.N. Dubbed the Sustainable Development Agenda, the plan calls on individuals, world leaders, and businesses within the U.N. Member States to work toward 17 goals designed to give way to just that. In 2019, the plan kicked off a Decade of Action that, among other things, inspired droves of businesses in Washington D.C., and elsewhere to do away with plastic straws, per the U.N. That ban came with its fair share of criticism, including the argument that straws are a necessary tool for many people with disabilities, says NPR.

Nevertheless, businesses have continued to rethink their use of plastic over the years. In 2022, Coors made a huge change to its packaging by eliminating its plastic six-pack rings, Planters reduced the plastic in its peanut jars by 8%, and Sprite retired its signature green bottles to make its packaging more recyclable, per Food & Wine. According to a recent Waste Dive report, other big companies like Coca-Cola and Amazon have also vowed to reduce their use of plastic. Now, the spirit company Bacardi is doing its part by 86'ing those plastic pourer spouts used behind bar counters.