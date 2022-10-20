A Second Golden Girls Kitchen Will Open In This Major City

So many TV networks and streaming platforms du jour are partial to series that revolve around upside-down worlds and dystopian futures. Indeed, the sci-fi hit "Stranger Things" clocked in at 286,790,000 hours of viewing time during its season four premiere week, per Netflix. But when small-town murders and superhuman satanic powers start to frazzle the nerves, the mood might strike to come back down to Earth. In these moments, sitcom reruns are always there, waiting to soothe your soul with their low-stakes plot lines and cheesecake-level sweetness.

Speaking of cheesecake, NBC's "The Golden Girls" is a prime example of a defunct series that has risen from the grave these past few years. Far contrary to the scary and unpredictable news cycle that haunts our phone screens, "The Golden Girls" (which ran from 1985-1992) follows four retired gals about town as they navigate life, love, friendship, and roommatehood in Miami, Florida. This past June, fans in Los Angeles got to see the show come to life by way of an immersive pop-up kitchen in the likeness of the show's '80s-tastic set — including the ladies' humble Shady Pines abode at the fictional 6151 Richmond Street, per Bucket Listers. This November, the pop-up is hopping the coast.