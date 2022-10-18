Reduce Halloween Waste With A Deliciously Simple Pumpkin Hack

Pumpkin carving season is back! If you've ever hollowed out one of these giant orange gourds, you know how messy it can get with all those fibrous strands and seeds. After carving the pumpkin, you probably throw the "guts" in the trash so you can immediately jump right into the carving. But have you ever felt like you were being wasteful in throwing out those guts?

After all, the flesh and seeds are where you'll find most of the pumpkin's nutrients. According to Healthline, the flesh of a pumpkin contains protein, vitamin A, vitamin K, vitamin E, and many other nutrients. The seeds contain even more protein and are high in antioxidants, per Healthline.

So what are the options for reducing waste after hollowing out a pumpkin? There are actually a few. Although it may be easier to just toss all the pumpkin scraps into the trash, never to be seen again, you can cook and eat them instead.