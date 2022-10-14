A Famous Van Gogh Painting Was Hit With Tomato Soup. Here's Why

On October 14, two young climate activists donning Just Stop Oil t-shirts threw cans of Heinz tomato soup at the glass frame displaying an 1888 version of Vincent Van Gogh's "Sunflowers." A video of the event posted on Twitter and shared by Metro shows the pair addressing the shocked crowd, security officers, and the Metropolitan Police Service. "We cannot afford new oil and gas," says activist Phoebe Plummer. "It is going to take everything we know and love."

The U.K. is experiencing a historic housing, inflation, and energy crisis, caused in large part by high oil prices, per CNN. In the video, the pair can also be heard asking, "What is worth more, art or life?" and "Are you more concerned about the protection of a painting or the protection of our planet and people?" The pair were arrested for criminal damage, according to Metro.

In June 2022, other Just Stop Oil activists glued themselves to a Van Gogh painting at the Courtauld Institute of Art hoping to convey a similar message, Artnet reports. The month before, activists from the organization performed the same demonstration alongside a Horatio McCulloch painting in Glasgow, Scotland.