Coolio's Favorite Special Ingredient Was So Relatable

After getting his start in the hip-hop industry, Coolio — who died on September 28, 2022, as the Washington Post and other outlets later reported — moved on to the culinary world. According to the hip-hop artist's official website, his passion for food began as a child — but it wasn't until his mother later passed away that he truly dove into cooking, going as far as to go through all of her recipes, giving each one his own special twist.

Eventually, many of the rapper's updated recipes were featured on Coolio's own cooking show "Cookin' with Coolio," a web series that first aired in 2008 (via YouTube). But most memorably, as The Takeout noted, a number of his creations appeared in his 2009 cookbook of the same name. Per Cook Backstage, Coolio's recipes featured recipes that ran the gamut from home-cooking to fusion dishes to healthier fare, all of which to adhered to Coolio's motto: "All you need is a little bit of food, and a little bit of know-how." But in addition Coolio's food-related mantra, it seems he had an extra secret ingredient up his sleeve.