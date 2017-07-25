Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar Opens Sixth New Jersey Location With Jersey City Grand Opening on August 1

Zinburger Selling Limited Edition VIP Gold Cards to Benefit The Boys and Girls Clubs of Hudson County; Cards Provide Immediate Perks Including Half Price Wine Bottles Through End of the Year

Jersey City, NJ (RestaurantNews.com) Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar is continuing to grow in the Garden State.

The upscale boutique burger restaurant, which offers gourmet burgers combined with perfectly paired wine selections, opens its doors to the Jersey City location on Tuesday, August 1 at the Newport Centre, 30 Mall Drive West in Jersey City.

Since opening the East Coast’s first Zinburger in Clifton, N.J. six years ago to much fanfare, stellar reviews and packed crowds, Zinburger has developed an almost fanatical customer following who enjoy made-to-order gourmet burgers, hand-dipped shakes and floats, decadent pies and 25 wine varieties.

Jersey City is the 14th east coast location and sixth in New Jersey for Zinburger. An Edison location recently opened in June.

During the grand opening week, Zinburger will be selling a limited edition VIP Gold Cards for $100 with all proceeds benefiting The Boys and Girls Clubs of Hudson County.

With the donation, guests will receive a $100 Zinburger gift card and a Zinburger VIP Gold Card, which entitles the guest to top of the wait list status plus half price bottles of wine through the end of the year.

All the gourmet burgers at Zinburger are scratch-made and cooked to order on a griddle in their own juices. The Certified Angus Beef and American-style Kobe Beef are ground fresh at least twice a day. Signature burgers include the Zinburger (with Manchego Cheese & Zinfandel Braised Onions) and the Kobe Burger (with Vermont Cheddar & Wild Mushrooms).

Zinburger’s décor is sleek, contemporary, upbeat and playful featuring rich wood and earth tones and stylish, comfortable seating. The 7,405-square foot restaurant features 17 high definition televisions located throughout the restaurant and bar with a seating capacity of 290. Zinburger also features a patio seating for 43 guests with a fire pit, lounge seating, dining tables and bar windows open to the outside.

Zinburger offers a full bar with cocktails, 24 beer selections including 16 on tap and many local craft beer as well and a wine menu that includes 25 varieties affordably priced from $5.50 to $12.50 a glass or $21 to $49 for bottles.

On Wednesdays, guests can enjoy half-price bottles of wine. Happy Hour, weekdays from 3-6 pm, features discounts on beer and cocktails, $5 Plain and Simple Burger, and half-price sides including Double Truffle Fries, Zucchini Fries, Sweet Potato Fries and Hand-cut Fries.

In addition to gourmet burgers, Zinburger also offers a Turkey Burger, Ahi Burger, Veggie Burger, two chicken sandwiches and five hearty salads. A dessert menu features old fashioned, hand-dipped shakes, floats and malts as well as banana cream and chocolate cream pies.

Zinburger’s operating hours are Sunday through Thursday from 11:00 am to 10:00 pm and Friday and Saturday from 11:00 am to 11:00 p.m.

For more information, visit http://www.zinburger.com.

About The Briad Group®

The Briad Group®, headquartered in Livingston, NJ, is one of the fastest growing hospitality companies in the U.S. The Briad Group’s entities are: licensed franchisees for Wendy’s, TGI Fridays™, Marriott and Hilton. The Briad Group also owns Zinburger Wine and Burger Bar, an upscale gourmet burger and wine concept that is rapidly expanding on the East coast.

About the Boys and Girls Clubs of Hudson County

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Hudson County has been in the forefront of youth development for 124 years. It is dedicated to enabling all young people – especially those who need us most – to reach their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens of the communities that it serves. Operating in Jersey City since 1893 and in Hoboken since 1984, thousands of youth, ages 5-21, are served in the Jersey City and Hoboken Clubhouses.

