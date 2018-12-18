Meal delivery kits aren’t just for adults anymore, thanks to Yumble, a service aimed at making it easier for parents to prep food for their kids. The company got a $500,000 investment on a recent episode of “Shark Tank” to help them make their meals available across the country, according to NJ.com. Former “Real Housewives of New York” star and Skinnygirl CEO Bethenny Frankel ponied up the half-million in exchange for 6 percent of the company; she will also serve as a spokesperson.

The reality TV star, mother to Bryn Hoppy, 8, wrote on Instagram: “As a working mom, the stress of shopping, cooking & putting healthy food on the table for my peanut is something I am all too familiar with!”

Joanna and David Parker of Englewood, New Jersey, started Yumble in 2016, inspired by their three children. The service is currently available in 26 states; a nationwide expansion is planned for 2019. Parents can order six to 24 meals per week, with prices averaging $6.99 to $7.99 per meal.

Frankel isn’t the first to invest in Yumble, which caters to dietary restrictions by labeling its meals dairy-free, gluten-free, soy-free, egg-free and vegetarian. Prior to their “Shark Tank” appearance, the company had already raised $8.5 million in funding. Yumble’s dishes include a pizza pocket, chicken enchiladas, a taco bowl and chili, among others.

In an interview with LaunchCapital, Joanna Parker explained her business’s appeal, saying, “Meal-kit companies like Blue Apron offer their customers an activity — preparing a meal. We’re not providing an activity — we’re solving a very painful problem that parents face every day.”

The meal kit industry, which USA Today reported was worth $2.2 billion in 2018, clearly isn't slowing down, with Blue Apron looking to sell their kits in supermarkets and Weight Watchers and Walmart also launching meal delivery kits. While we love eating out at restaurants as much as any food lover, there's nothing like a home-cooked meal.