Your Place Restaurant and Bar Launches Mobile App

(RestaurantNews.com) Friendly atmosphere, all the big games on TV, a huge variety of draft beer and last but not least their famous Stromboli. Your Place Restaurant and Bar has proudly served happy customers in the central PA area for over 45 years. Recently though, they have found a way to make visiting, ordering and saving money easier than ever. Your Place launched its completely native mobile app through Incentivio on 15th June 2017.

Now customers can get access to special offers and periodic challenges that will enable them to earn rewards upon completion. They will even rack up loyalty points for every dollar they spend, which makes being a loyal customer even more rewarding than ever. No matter where they are, customers will be able to use the Store Locator feature to find the nearest Your Place location, place an order there, and then even get directions there! Running late and don’t want to get your food 30 minutes after everyone else? Customers can quickly go in to the app, create an order or quickly re-order their “usual” and have it ready when they arrive!

As smartphone ownership increases, Your Place has positioned themselves to keep up with the increased demand for a mobile solution. They will be the same friendly sports bar but now their customers can spend less time ordering and more time enjoying the game!

Your Place partnered with Incentivio to develop, launch and run this mobile app. Email us at info@incentivio.com to talk about a mobile app for your business!

