You’ve Been Making Coffee All Wrong

For many of us, coffee is an essential part of our day. The routine of drinking your morning cup of joe symbolizes the beginning of a long list of to-dos and gives us that jolt of energy to get them all done. It’s easy to get trapped in our repetitive ways though, and we tend to forget that our daily coffee experience can usually be improved upon.

Most people start with a cup of coffee at home, but some drip machines tend to make coffee that’s too bitter, weak, or stale to enjoy. For many people, it’s easier and more pleasant just to spend $5 every single morning to get a caffeine fix — but the right tools for making coffee can save time and money and deliver a great start to the day.

With so many different types of coffee machines out there, it’s difficult to know how to upgrade. Fortunately, our sister site BestReviews has done some serious research on this subject so that you don’t have to. They’ve highlighted one alternative to both the popular drip coffeemaker and the traditional French press: AeroPress coffeemakers.

Their top-reviewed product in that range only costs around $30 and allows you to brew rich, full-flavored coffee in a matter of seconds, no barista required. The Aerobie AeroPress Coffee and Espresso Maker is all about quick, efficient coffee making. It brews your java in as little as 30 seconds, and the coffee tastes great because there’s no time for it to get bitter or acidic.



istockphoto.com

As an added bonus, the AeroPress requires no electricity, and it’s very portable so you can use it anywhere you have access to hot water. You simply add ground coffee beneath the filter and fill the cylinder with hot water, letting the two steep together for a few seconds. With an AeroPress, you can make the usual American-style coffee as well as some pretty potent espresso, so all you have to think about are the healthiest and unhealthiest creamers for you coffee.