  1. Home
  1. Home

Women who Inspire

By
From littlemisspartyplanner.com, by Seri
Women who Inspire

After having children I met a few fellow moms through preschool and clients of Little Miss Party Planner, whom I bonded with immediately. Every one of them, is running their own business.

As always, I designed and ordered invitations for Colette to mail to the list of guests from Minted. They have the best selection of invites especially when you’re looking for something sophisticated and classy.

Continue reading at Lil Miss Party Planner