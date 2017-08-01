Wisconsin Excels at American Cheese Society Competition

Winning Streak Continues with 118 Ribbons at Industry Awards

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Wisconsin cheesemakers continued their winning streak at the American Cheese Society's (ACS) annual competition in Denver, Colorado, this past weekend, capturing more awards than any other state for the thirteenth consecutive year. This year's competition garnered a record 118 ribbons for Wisconsin cheese and dairy products, including 34 Best of Class awards. That's twice as many as the second closest state.

Wisconsin cheesemakers, butter and yogurt makers, claimed 29 percent of all awards, including 34 first place ribbons, 35 second place and 49 third place. Out of 108 cheese awards, 56 went to certified Wisconsin Master Cheesemakers.

In addition, Wisconsin cheese and dairy companies swept nine categories:

Fresh Unripened Cheeses, Cheese Curds – all milks

American Originals, Brick Cheese – made from cow's milk

American Originals, Brick Muenster – made from cow's milk

Italian Type Cheeses, Grating Types – all milks

Flavored Cheeses, Feta with Flavor Added – all milks

Flavored Cheeses, Rubbed Rind Cheese – all milks

Smoked Cheeses, Open Category – made from cow's milk

Cultured Milk and Cream Products – all milks

Cheese Spreads, Open Category Cold Pack Style – all milks

Thirty-three Wisconsin companies received one or more awards at the competition. Several companies had particularly strong showings. Klondike Cheese Co. of Monroe took home 14 awards, including first place ribbons for Odyssey Peppercorn Feta and Odyssey 2% Greek Yogurt. Maple Leaf Cheesemakers Inc. of Monroe earned nine awards, with first place ribbons for Aged Brined Twin Grove Gouda, Low-Fat Cheddar, Reduced Fat Cured Gouda and Jalapeño Jack. Edelweiss Creamery of Monticello won eight awards, including firsts in Edelweiss Emmentaler and Tuscan Dream Semi-Soft Italian-Style Cheese. Schuman Cheese of Turtle Lake took home seven awards, with a first place ribbon in Cello Organic Copper Kettle Parmesan.

"We are proud of the talent, passion and dedication that earned our Wisconsin cheesemakers another strong showing at this year's competition. Wisconsin is honored to be among the many other incredible cheese and dairy products represented from across America." said Suzanne Fanning, Vice President of National Product Communications at the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board.

Wisconsin's winning streak continues after taking top honors at the 2017 U.S. Championship Cheese Contest and 2016 World Championship Cheese Contest. The 2017 ACS competition included a record 2,024 entries from 281 companies from North, Central and South America. To view the full list of Wisconsin awards, visit www.EatWisconsinCheese.com/acs. Photos are available upon request.

