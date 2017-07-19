Wingstop Appoints Scott McLeod Senior Vice President of Operations

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Wingstop Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:WING), the award-winning fast-casual concept with 1,031 locations worldwide, today announced that it has hired restaurant industry veteran Scott McLeod as Senior Vice President of Operations. Mr. McLeod will be responsible for overseeing the chain’s domestic corporate and franchise operations as well as training. He will report to Charlie Morrison, Chairman and CEO of Wingstop.

Mr. McLeod spent nearly 20 years with Domino’s Pizza and held a number of senior positions in the company. He most recently served as National Director of Operations and Development for a Domino’s United Kingdom franchise, overseeing the country’s more than £1B in annual sales. Under Mr. McLeod’s leadership, Domino’s successfully grew both its total sales and new store development to become the number one pizza chain in total market share in the United Kingdom. Prior to that, Mr. McLeod held senior domestic positions with Domino’s including leading the chain’s South and East area franchise operations. He also served as National Vice President of Development and Operations for Domino’s in Ann Arbor, MI.

“Scott has a proven track record for success with significant breadth and depth of experience that comes from working with one of the most recognized restaurant organizations in the world,” said Mr. Morrison. “As we continue to grow our business both here in the U.S. and internationally, Scott will be instrumental in maintaining our unique brand position, and positioning us for greater growth.”

“I am incredibly excited to join the Wingstop family,” said Mr. McLeod. “I look forward to collaborating with these talented restaurant industry leaders and to helping Wingstop on its path to becoming a top ten worldwide restaurant brand.”

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) operates and franchises 1,031 restaurants across the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia and Saudi Arabia. The Wing Experts’ menu features classic and boneless wings with 11 bold, distinctive flavors including Original Hot, Cajun, Atomic, Mild, Teriyaki, Lemon Pepper, Hawaiian, Garlic Parmesan, Hickory Smoked BBQ, Louisiana Rub, and Mango Habanero. Wingstop’s wings are always cooked to order, hand-sauced and tossed and served with a variety of house-made sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries. Having grown its domestic same store sales for 13 consecutive years, the Company has been ranked #3 on the “Top 100 Fastest Growing Restaurant Chains” by Nation’s Restaurant News (2016), #7 on the “Top 40 Fast Casual Chains” by Restaurant Business (2016), and was named “Best Franchise Deal in North America” by QSR magazine (2014). Wingstop was ranked #88 on Fortune’s 100 Best Medium Workplaces list in October 2016. For more information visit www.wingstop.com or www.wingstopfranchise.com. Follow us on facebook.com/Wingstop and Twitter @Wingstop.

