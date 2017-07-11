WingHouse Bar and Grill Announces Appointment of New CEO

Dennis Prescott

Largo, FL (RestaurantNews.com) WingHouse Bar and Grill has announced the appointment of Dennis Prescott to serve as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer. Effectively immediately, Mr. Prescott will assume the same duties and responsibilities as the Company’s former Chief Executive Officer, Terry Ryan.

Mr. Prescott has a long track record of innovation, strategic leadership, and business success as President of Cheeseburger in Paradise, Vice President of business development for Bloomin Brands Inc, and as Chief Operating Officer for World of Beer.

“We are thrilled to have Dennis on board as the new CEO of WingHouse,” said Ken Jones, CEO of Third Lake Capital, a private investment firm that acquired WingHouse in 2014. “We believe Dennis has both the strong leadership skills and deep industry knowledge needed to take WingHouse to the next level.”

WingHouse Bar and Grill was founded in 1994 by former Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos alumni, Crawford Ker. Our mission is to be the go-to place to watch sports, enjoy a cold beer and delicious food at a great price. We strive to create a fun, memorable restaurant experience for our customers supported by friendly and attentive staff and oversized portions. Entering its 23rd year of operation, the Company has grown to more than 25 locations throughout Florida with plans to open its newest location in Davie, Florida by the end of summer 2017. For more information, please visit www.Winghouse.com.

Media Contact:

Arianna Marshall

WingHouse Marketing Director

727-539-2939