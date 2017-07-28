Wine - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Key Players are Accolade Wines Australia Limited, Bacardi, Brown-Forman Corporation, Cantine Riunite & CIV S.C.Agr., Castel Group & Caviro

DUBLIN, July 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Wine - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Wine in Thousand Liters by the following Product Segments: Still Wines (Still Red Wines, Still White Wines, & Still Rose Wines), Sparkling Wines, Fortified Wines, Vermouth, and Other Wines. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 71 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Accolade Wines Australia Limited
- Bacardi Limited
- Brown-Forman Corporation
- Cantine Riunite & CIV S.C.Agr.
- Castel Group
- Caviro s.c.a.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Industry Overview
- Alcoholic Beverages: An Introductory Prelude
- Influenced by Myriad Factors
- Mixed Trend in Wine Consumption Patterns
- Diverse Range of Products Enhance the Addressable Market
- Europe: Core Region for the Global Wine Industry
- Wine Sector Identifies Substantial Opportunities Outside Europe
- Global Market Outlook
- Issues & Challenges
- Declining Image of Alcohol Drinks among Health-Conscious Consumers
- Climate Extremes Influence Wine Production
- Counterfeit Wines
- Anti-Alcohol Campaigns and Legislations
- Competition
- Market Structure
- Wineries Deploy Various Different Strategies
- Collaborations
- Key to Market Success
- Aggressive Marketing & Promotional Campaigns
- New Product Launches: A Key Business Strategy
- Select Product Launches in the Global Wine Market (2017 & 2016)
- Enhancing Taste, Flavor and Quality Remains a Top Priority
- Private Label Wines Give Stiff Competition to Leaders in Matured Markets
2. Market Trends & Growth Drivers
- New World Wines Make Robust Gains
- Old World Wines Remain Major Segment
- Still Wines: The Dominant Segment
- Sparkling Wine Evolves into A Niche Category
- Diverse Line of Products: Key Trait of Sparkling Wine Market
- Champagne: Highly Distinguished Sparkling Wine
- Prosecco's Phenomenal Performance
- New Variants Aim to Penetrate the Market
- Rose Wine Set to Expand Market Share
- Natural Wines Gain Traction
- Organic Wine: The New Growth Vertical
- Rice Wine Seeks Global Audience
- Fortified Wines Gain Traction among Heavy Drinkers
- Preference for Premium Wines Soars
- On-Trade Channel: A Potential Revenue Generator
- Wine Sales Remain High in Off-Trade Channel
- Retail Stores: The High-Volume Distribution Medium
- E-Commerce Evolves into High-Potential Sales Vertical
- Social Media Emerges as New Promotion Tool
- Wine Market Sees Packaging Diversification
- Bag-in-Box for Extended Shelf Life
- Canned Wine: The New Fad
- Bourbon Barrels: The Upcoming Wine Aging Method
- Precision Agriculture Methods & Tech' Innovations to Aid Wine Grape Growers
- Lifestyle Trends & Cultural Issues Favor Wine Market
- Busy Lifestyles
- Disposable Incomes
- Urban Population
- Wine-Drinking Occasions
- Dining Out
- Desire for Trendy Drinks
- Demand for Drinks Considered as Healthy
- Religion
- Tourism
3. Wine Production & Trade: An Overview
4. Product Overview
- Introduction
- Production Process
- Production Types
- Wine Composition
- Flavors of Wine
- Types of Wines
- Still Wines
- Still Red Wines
- Still White Wines
- Still Rose Wines
- Sparkling Wines
- Fortified Wines
- Vermouth
- Other Wines
- Rice Wines
- Non-Grape Wines
- Common Classification of Wine
- Quality Wine
- Country Wine
- Table Wine
5. Product Innovations/Introductions
- Rutherford Wine Company Unveils Predator Six Spot Red Wine
- Delicato Family Vineyards Introduces Earth Wise Vineyards Red Wine Blend
- Biagio Cru Wines & Spirits Introduces Rosé All Day Wine
- Dom Pérignon Introduces 2009 Vintage Wine Collection
- Torbreck Unveils Latest Vintages of RunRig and The Laird
- Marks & Spencer Unveils New Wines
- Berry Bros. & Rudd Adds New Range of Accessible Own-Label Wines
- Freixenet Introduces DOC Prosecco Beverage
- Belvoir Fruit Farms Rolls Out New Range of Alcoholic Drinks in Australia
- T'Gallant Introduces New Range of Table Wines
- Pernod Ricard India Launches Campo Viejo in India
- Ornellaia Introduces 2014 Vintage of Le Serre Nuove dell'Ornellaia
- Cabert Introduces Leggero Series Wines
- Boutinot Launches Camper Vin
- Lanchester Wine Cellars Launches New Australian Cabernet Sauvignon Wines
- Codorníu Raventos Introduces CodorNew Frizz in the UK
- Miguel Torres Introduces Cuvée Esplendor 2013 by Vardon Kennett
- Freixenet Rolls Out Freixenet Ice Cava
- TWE Introduces The Stag Tier of Wines in Australia
- Jim Barry Wines Rolls Out New Greek Grape Wine
- Penfolds Magill Rolls Out its 2016 Grange Collection
- TWE Introduces Truvée Wine
- Freixenet Introduces Legero Sparkling Wine
- Pernod Ricard Unveils New Range of Wines
6. Recent Industry Activity
- Silver Oak Acquires Ovid Napa Valley
- WX Brands Acquires Bread & Butter Wines and Jamieson Ranch Vineyards
- Boutinot Takes Over Henners Vineyards
- Schenk Acquires Finca Casa Lo Alto
- Sula Vineyards Forays into Russia
- Villa Sandi Collaborates with ASC Fine Wines
- Accolade Wines to Acquire Lion's Fine Wine Partners
- Sill Family Vineyards Snaps Up Ardente Estate Winery
- Constellation Brands to Acquire Charles Smith Wines Collection
- Jackson Family Wines Acquires WillaKenzie Estate
- Jackson Family Wines Acquires Field Stone Winery
- TSG to Acquire Duckhorn Wine Company
- Kosta Browne Takes Over Cerise Vineyards
- O'Neill Vintners & Distillers Takes Over Robert Hall Winery
- GI Partners Takes Over Far Niente Wine Estates
- E. & J. Gallo Takes Over Orin Swift Cellars
- Foley Family Wines to Acquire Stryker Sonoma Winery
- Venge Vineyards Takes Over Robert Rue Vineyard & Winery
- Jackson Family Acquires Penner-Ash
- Constellation Brands Takes Over The Prisoner Wine Company
- Wilson Artisan Wineries Takes Over Greenwood Ridge Winery
- Tuck Beckstoffer to Acquire Dancing Hares Vineyard
- Foley Family Wines Takes Over Chalone Estate Vineyard
- Crimson Wine Group Takes Over Seven Hills Winery
- Landmark Vineyards Takes Over Hop Kiln Vineyards
- Ste. Michelle Wine Estates Acquires Patz & Hall
- Jackson Family Wines Takes Over Copain Wines
- E. & J. Gallo Winery Inks Distribution Pact with Renato Ratti Wines
- Constellation Brands Divests Canadian Wine Business
- Accolade Wines Inaugurates Accolade Park in the UK
- Lanchester Wines Acquires Majority Stake in The Wine Fusion
- Treasury Wine Estates Acquires Diageo's Percy Fox and Chateau & Estate Wines
7. Focus on Select Global Players
8. Global Market Perspective
Total Companies Profiled: 857 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 884)
- The United States (82)
- Canada (3)
- Japan (3)
- Europe (623)
- France (129)
- Germany (18)
- The United Kingdom (15)
- Italy (365)
- Spain (58)
- Rest of Europe (38)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (140)
- Middle East (7)
- Latin America (14)
- Africa (12)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/js8xzh/wine_global
