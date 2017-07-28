Wine - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Key Players are Accolade Wines Australia Limited, Bacardi, Brown-Forman Corporation, Cantine Riunite & CIV S.C.Agr., Castel Group & Caviro

DUBLIN, July 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Wine - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Wine in Thousand Liters by the following Product Segments: Still Wines (Still Red Wines, Still White Wines, & Still Rose Wines), Sparkling Wines, Fortified Wines, Vermouth, and Other Wines. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.

The report profiles 71 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Accolade Wines Australia Limited

Bacardi Limited

Brown-Forman Corporation

Cantine Riunite & CIV S.C.Agr.

Castel Group

Caviro s.c.a.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Industry Overview

Alcoholic Beverages: An Introductory Prelude

Influenced by Myriad Factors

Mixed Trend in Wine Consumption Patterns

Diverse Range of Products Enhance the Addressable Market

Europe: Core Region for the Global Wine Industry

Wine Sector Identifies Substantial Opportunities Outside Europe

Global Market Outlook

Issues & Challenges

Declining Image of Alcohol Drinks among Health-Conscious Consumers

Climate Extremes Influence Wine Production

Counterfeit Wines

Anti-Alcohol Campaigns and Legislations

Competition

Market Structure

Wineries Deploy Various Different Strategies

Collaborations

Key to Market Success

Aggressive Marketing & Promotional Campaigns

New Product Launches: A Key Business Strategy

Select Product Launches in the Global Wine Market (2017 & 2016)

Enhancing Taste, Flavor and Quality Remains a Top Priority

Private Label Wines Give Stiff Competition to Leaders in Matured Markets

2. Market Trends & Growth Drivers

New World Wines Make Robust Gains

Old World Wines Remain Major Segment

Still Wines: The Dominant Segment

Sparkling Wine Evolves into A Niche Category

Diverse Line of Products: Key Trait of Sparkling Wine Market

Champagne: Highly Distinguished Sparkling Wine

Prosecco's Phenomenal Performance

New Variants Aim to Penetrate the Market

Rose Wine Set to Expand Market Share

Natural Wines Gain Traction

Organic Wine: The New Growth Vertical

Rice Wine Seeks Global Audience

Fortified Wines Gain Traction among Heavy Drinkers

Preference for Premium Wines Soars

On-Trade Channel: A Potential Revenue Generator

Wine Sales Remain High in Off-Trade Channel

Retail Stores: The High-Volume Distribution Medium

E-Commerce Evolves into High-Potential Sales Vertical

Social Media Emerges as New Promotion Tool

Wine Market Sees Packaging Diversification

Bag-in-Box for Extended Shelf Life

Canned Wine: The New Fad

Bourbon Barrels: The Upcoming Wine Aging Method

Precision Agriculture Methods & Tech' Innovations to Aid Wine Grape Growers

Lifestyle Trends & Cultural Issues Favor Wine Market

Busy Lifestyles

Disposable Incomes

Urban Population

Wine-Drinking Occasions

Dining Out

Desire for Trendy Drinks

Demand for Drinks Considered as Healthy

Religion

Tourism

3. Wine Production & Trade: An Overview

4. Product Overview

Introduction

Production Process

Production Types

Wine Composition

Flavors of Wine

Types of Wines

Still Wines

Still Red Wines

Still White Wines

Still Rose Wines

Sparkling Wines

Fortified Wines

Vermouth

Other Wines

Rice Wines

Non-Grape Wines

Common Classification of Wine

Quality Wine

Country Wine

Table Wine

5. Product Innovations/Introductions

Rutherford Wine Company Unveils Predator Six Spot Red Wine

Delicato Family Vineyards Introduces Earth Wise Vineyards Red Wine Blend

Biagio Cru Wines & Spirits Introduces Rosé All Day Wine

Dom Pérignon Introduces 2009 Vintage Wine Collection

Torbreck Unveils Latest Vintages of RunRig and The Laird

Marks & Spencer Unveils New Wines

Berry Bros. & Rudd Adds New Range of Accessible Own-Label Wines

Freixenet Introduces DOC Prosecco Beverage

Belvoir Fruit Farms Rolls Out New Range of Alcoholic Drinks in Australia

T'Gallant Introduces New Range of Table Wines

Pernod Ricard India Launches Campo Viejo in India

Ornellaia Introduces 2014 Vintage of Le Serre Nuove dell'Ornellaia

Cabert Introduces Leggero Series Wines

Boutinot Launches Camper Vin

Lanchester Wine Cellars Launches New Australian Cabernet Sauvignon Wines

Codorníu Raventos Introduces CodorNew Frizz in the UK

Miguel Torres Introduces Cuvée Esplendor 2013 by Vardon Kennett

Freixenet Rolls Out Freixenet Ice Cava

TWE Introduces The Stag Tier of Wines in Australia

Jim Barry Wines Rolls Out New Greek Grape Wine

Penfolds Magill Rolls Out its 2016 Grange Collection

TWE Introduces Truvée Wine

Freixenet Introduces Legero Sparkling Wine

Pernod Ricard Unveils New Range of Wines

6. Recent Industry Activity

Silver Oak Acquires Ovid Napa Valley

WX Brands Acquires Bread & Butter Wines and Jamieson Ranch Vineyards

Boutinot Takes Over Henners Vineyards

Schenk Acquires Finca Casa Lo Alto

Sula Vineyards Forays into Russia

Villa Sandi Collaborates with ASC Fine Wines

Accolade Wines to Acquire Lion's Fine Wine Partners

Sill Family Vineyards Snaps Up Ardente Estate Winery

Constellation Brands to Acquire Charles Smith Wines Collection

Jackson Family Wines Acquires WillaKenzie Estate

Jackson Family Wines Acquires Field Stone Winery

TSG to Acquire Duckhorn Wine Company

Kosta Browne Takes Over Cerise Vineyards

O'Neill Vintners & Distillers Takes Over Robert Hall Winery

GI Partners Takes Over Far Niente Wine Estates

E. & J. Gallo Takes Over Orin Swift Cellars

Foley Family Wines to Acquire Stryker Sonoma Winery

Venge Vineyards Takes Over Robert Rue Vineyard & Winery

Jackson Family Acquires Penner-Ash

Constellation Brands Takes Over The Prisoner Wine Company

Wilson Artisan Wineries Takes Over Greenwood Ridge Winery

Tuck Beckstoffer to Acquire Dancing Hares Vineyard

Foley Family Wines Takes Over Chalone Estate Vineyard

Crimson Wine Group Takes Over Seven Hills Winery

Landmark Vineyards Takes Over Hop Kiln Vineyards

Ste. Michelle Wine Estates Acquires Patz & Hall

Jackson Family Wines Takes Over Copain Wines

E. & J. Gallo Winery Inks Distribution Pact with Renato Ratti Wines

Constellation Brands Divests Canadian Wine Business

Accolade Wines Inaugurates Accolade Park in the UK

Lanchester Wines Acquires Majority Stake in The Wine Fusion

Treasury Wine Estates Acquires Diageo's Percy Fox and Chateau & Estate Wines

7. Focus on Select Global Players

8. Global Market Perspective

Total Companies Profiled: 857 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 884)

- The United States (82)

- Canada (3)

- Japan (3)

- Europe (623)

- France (129)

- Germany (18)

- The United Kingdom (15)

- Italy (365)

- Spain (58)

- Rest of Europe (38)

- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (140)

- Middle East (7)

- Latin America (14)

- Africa (12)

