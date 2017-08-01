The Wild, Wild West Sparkled With Keep Memory Alive At Annual Summer Social And Rodeo At Shakespeare Ranch, July 28 And 29

Weekend of Professional Rodeo Events and an Evening with Emeril Lagasse and The Commodores to Raise Funds for Neurological Disorders

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 28 and 29, Keep Memory Alive hosted the annual Summer Social and Rodeo at Shakespeare Ranch, a weekend of Western-style fun and fundraising including a professional rodeo event and evening with celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse and Motown classic group The Commodores. The philanthropic weekend's events benefitted Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health and honored Rhonda and Don Carano and the Carano family with the Keep Memory Alive Community Leadership Award.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8148851-keep-memory-alive-summer-social-rodeo-emeril-lagasse/

Photos at:

Summer Social and Rodeo (Day One: Rodeo) – https://www.dropbox.com/sh/488prc062wx4jyf/AACLJ6tSqoLZRBgwBZlSDkcda?dl=0

Summer Social and Rodeo (Day Two: An Evening with Emeril Lagasse & A performance by The Commodores) – https://www.dropbox.com/sh/es690mz26fxdutt/AABBKtzpYPMReBgaDSxiqVKWa?dl=0

Photo credit:

Court Leve for Keep Memory Alive

Videos at:

Rodeo Atmospheres - https://www.dropbox.com/s/uy18ftk9qmlr7vn/1%20Rodeo%20Atmosphere-HD%20.mov?dl=0

Shakespeare Ranch Rodeo - https://www.dropbox.com/s/vt00kfrbsvsb4u8/2%20Shakespeare%20Rodeo-HD%20.mov?dl=0

Friday Rodeo Evening Festivities - https://www.dropbox.com/s/n970ubjrl9og9iu/3%20Evening%20Festivities-HD%20.mov?dl=0

Milken Family Foundation Luncheon - https://www.dropbox.com/s/kgl1dl6nkte5fyy/4%20Milken%20Family%20Foundation%20Lunch-HD%20.mov?dl=0

An Evening with Emeril Lagasse - https://www.dropbox.com/s/zqar8qlgmtx4v7b/5%20An%20Evening%20with%20Emeril%20Lagasse-HD%20.mov?dl=0

The Commodores - https://www.dropbox.com/s/u34l7wt7e4i56aq/6%20The%20Commodores-HD%20.mov?dl=0

Camille and Larry Ruvo, along with the McGill family, resurrected the Glenbrook rodeo in 2000, which had been discontinued in 1965. On Friday, July 28, the rodeo featured bull riding and barrel racing, as well as carnival games, a watermelon eating contest for kids, and a Western-style barbeque.

On Saturday, July 29, the festivities continued when world-renowned chef Emeril Lagasse's cowboys took the reins in the kitchen to prepare an extraordinary dinner at Shakespeare Ranch. Guests enjoyed the best of his signature cuisine with a selection of fine wine and spirits. The evening culminated with an intimate performance by The Commodores.

The weekend honored longtime Nevadans Rhonda and Don Carano and the Carano family with the Keep Memory Alive Community Leadership Award. The Community Leadership Award pays tribute to individuals who have displayed outstanding effort in community improvement as well as philanthropic achievements for the great state of Nevada.

About Keep Memory Alive:

Keep Memory Alive, whose mission is to provide enhanced treatment and ultimately cures for patients and their families suffering from neurocognitive disorders, raises awareness and funds in support of the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. By supporting Keep Memory Alive and its fight against neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's, Huntington's, Parkinson's, ALS and memory disorders of all kinds, we can ensure progress towards better treatments and ultimately cures will occur in Las Vegas. For additional information call (702) 263-9797 or visit www.keepmemoryalive.org.

About Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health:

Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health provides state-of-the-art care for cognitive disorders and for the family members of those who suffer from them. The physicians and staff at the Center for Brain Health continuously work towards the development of early diagnosis and the advancement of knowledge concerning mild cognitive disorders, which could one day delay or prevent their onset. Patients receive expert diagnosis and treatment at the Center for Brain Health, which offers a multidisciplinary patient-focused approach to diagnosis and treatment, promoting collaboration across all care providers, offering patients a complete continuum of care and infusing education and research into all that it does. The facility, designed by Frank Gehry, houses clinical space, a diagnostic center, neuroimaging rooms, physician offices, laboratories devoted to clinical research and the Keep Memory Alive Event Center. For more information, visit http://www.clevelandclinic.org/brainhealth.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-wild-wild-west-sparkled-with-keep-memory-alive-at-annual-summer-social-and-rodeo-at-shakespeare-ranch-july-28-and-29-300497876.html

SOURCE Keep Memory Alive