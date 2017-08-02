Wichita Welcomes 1st Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip

Popular bakery café chain opens in Sterling Plaza

Wichita, KS (RestaurantNews.com) The people of Wichita now have a great way to satisfy their sweet tooth.

Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip®, the popular international bakery café chain, has begun serving up its signature treats at its newest location at 8918 W. 21st St., Ste. 700 in Sterling Plaza. Wichita’s first café offers freshly baked cookies, customized cookie cakes, a wide assortment of freshly baked confections, and hot and cold specialty coffee.

This is the first Nestle Toll House Café by Chip in Wichita, and it features a drive-thru window. The milestone dessert destination is owned and operated by franchisees Candice and Geoff Lee.

“I don’t know if you can tell, but we love sweets!” said Geoff Lee. “So when we decided to franchise, choosing a favorite dessert destination was a no-brainer. We are really excited to bring all of these delicious treats to our community here in Wichita.”

This is the second Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip in Kansas and among more than 160 locations system-wide. The premium dessert destination is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 12 Noon to 10 p.m.

For more information about Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip, visit NestleCafe.com, Facebook and Twitter, and check us out on Yelp.

About Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip®

Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip is a premiere dessert and bakery café offering customers an unrivaled experience through the use of fine ingredients, indulgent creations, distinct flavor profiles, and the rich tradition of the very best Nestlé® brands. Crest Foods Inc., franchisor of Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip, based in Richardson, Texas, is a premiere restaurant franchisor company. The company currently franchises more than 160 bakery cafés in the United States, Canada and the Middle East. The versatile concept has kiosk, in-line mall and street café locations. The first café opened in 2000. Nestlé® Toll House Café by Chip® has been recognized by Entrepreneur magazine’s “Franchise 500”. For more information please visit nestlecafe.com.

Nestle®, Toll House®, Nescafe®, Milano® and associated logos and designs, are trademarks of Societe des Produits Nestle S.A., and used by Crest Foods, Inc. with permission.

Contact:

Ladd Biro

Champion Management

972-930-9933

lbiro@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com