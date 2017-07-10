White chocolate panacotta with Raspberry jam

Prepare 6 moulds of dessert glasses and set to one side.

Bring the cream, milk, sugar to a gentle boil in a medium size saucepan.

Remove from heat and add in the chocolate stirring gently until all ingredients evenly mixed.

Soak gelatine in cold water to soften.

Squeeze the water out of the gelatine and add to your chocolate mixture.

Strain and pour into moulds/glasses and place in the fridge until set.

For the jam cook the raspberries, sugar, zest and water for about 6 minutes or until it reaches a jam consistency. Remove from the heat and pour into a sterilized jam jar to cool and set.

Tips from the kitchen:

Time to break out the crystal glasses or indeed the china tea cups as they make a lovely way to serve this desert. Vary your fruit with the seasons and remember this jam will work with lots of things. Nothing nicer that this jam the next morning with yogurt and granola or on a slice of toasted sourdough for pure decadence first thing in the morning. Go on you deserve it!