Ways & Means Oyster House Announces Third Location in Global Expansion

Popular Southern California Restaurant Plans To Open In San Diego In Spring 2018

San Diego, CA (RestaurantNews.com) On the heels of announcing its upcoming grand opening in Portland, Oregon, Ways & Means Oyster House will open its third location in San Diego in Spring 2018 at 1251 Prospect St, La Jolla, CA 92037. The oyster house will be located in the center of downtown La Jolla on Prospect Street, which boasts a large variety of art galleries, iconic restaurants and city landmarks, all representing the rich and colorful history of the town. Within walking distance to the beach, Ways & Means will continue to celebrate coastal living in this popular San Diego beach town.

This will be the third domestic restaurant, with international locations coming soon in the Middle East, Asia, and North Africa. The award-winning Southern California oyster house was created in the tradition of world-class oyster bars around the world, boasting fresh seafood and seasonal dishes. Its creative menu boasts small plates with bold flavors and an extensive bar program. The oyster house aims to reflect a strong sense of community and celebrate the California coastal lifestyle in La Jolla.

“Our focus is to be more than just a restaurant to our guests; we aspire to be a part of their lifestyle. Ways & Means celebrates community and quality seafood and we are very excited to introduce this concept to La Jolla,” said VP of Operations, Dan Schneider.

What sets Ways & Means apart from other restaurants is that it’s much more than just a restaurant. Ways & Means has developed a collection of private label products, including oysters, wine, rum and beer. The brand introduced its own Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon and Sauvignon Blanc wines, produced through a partnership with TateDog wines in Livermore, California. Ways & Means formed a partnership with Tom Perry to harvest its own branded oysters out of White Stone, Virginia. In a similar partnership with Papa’s Pilar Rum, the brand now offers its own 24-year-aged rum; with Santa Monica Brewing Co, it offers Blonde and IPA beers, and with Julen’s Ausome Sauce, two marinades with sales benefiting autism charities.

In addition to fresh oysters, the menu has a large emphasis on smaller plates intended to allow guests to create their own tasting menu. Signature dishes include the Ways & Means Oysters, served simply with a signature champagne mignonette and lemon to enhance the ocean-fresh flavors; Jerk Seared Salmon Bowl, made with Atlantic salmon, jerk glaze, coconut rice and papaya salsa; and a nationally-recognized Top-10 Lobster Roll, stuffed with Maine lobster, mango coleslaw, served with aioli on a brioche bun. Wines by the bottle, produced by wineries from around the world, were chosen to reflect the quintessential qualities of each varietal or region, which includes the Ways & Means Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Sauvignon Blanc. The thoughtful bar program includes classic handcrafted cocktails prepared with a twist and premium beers. Guests can enjoy popular cocktails such as the W&M Old Fashioned, mixed with W&M Papa’s Pilar 24-year-aged 90-day re-barreled dark rum, sweet vermouth, honey syrup & orange; or enjoy the Ways & Means California Blonde Beer.

About Ways & Means Oyster House

The award-winning restaurant concept, Ways & Means Oyster House, is a full-service oyster house and seafood restaurant. The menu features a small plate format with a price range that begins at $4 and offers weekend brunch, lunch, and dinner. The culinary program is complemented by a carefully curated wine list, tailored to provide unique experiences at every visit. The restaurant concept is centered around a bar program that is driven to execute an exciting selection of cocktails composed of high-quality spirits and fresh ingredients. A selection of local, seasonal, and specialty beers are on tap and flowing from opening to closing every day. The operations also offer banquet services along with the availability of retail items, including wine and beer, to be carried off premise. For more information, please visit www.wmoysters.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

