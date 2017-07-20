Danielle Nierenberg spoke on Outliers in Global Impact, a fast-paced panel discussion at the Stockholm EAT Forum 2017. The session was followed by an interactive question-and-answer session moderated by Dr. Alessandro Demaio. Panelists included Dr. Florence Egal, Tristram Stuart, Danielle Nierenberg, Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli, and Albert Ntsodo.

The post Watch: Danielle Nierenberg on Outliers in Global Impact—Ingredients for Success appeared first on Food Tank.