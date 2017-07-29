WATCH: CNN Talks to Selina Juul About Denmark’s Movement to End Food Waste

Image courtesy of Nordic Co-Operation

The past decade has seen a significant increase in overall food awareness, from ingredients to sourcing to animal cruelty and beyond. But there’s curiously been little talk about the tragedy of how much of it actually goes to waste every day.

Denmark’s Selina Juul, who has been a crusader for that country’s Stop Wasting Food movement since 2008, is attempting to remedy that. She was even a featured speaker on the subject at the TEDxCopenhagen talks in 2012. But her interview with CNN this week offers some genuine hope for positive change going forward.

“Food waste is a global scandal,” she insists, noting how discarded food, shockingly, “is enough to feed one billion people.”

Watch the full CNN report here.

