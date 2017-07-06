Wanda's Wine of the Week: Crisp & Refreshing Amalaya Blanco 2016 from Argentina

Each week I taste quite an array of standout wines, so picking just one to showcase is no easy feat. Quality is always of utmost consideration but I'm also drawn to wines that surprise me in the very best ways. New varietals, small producers, and lesser known-regions are always intriguing. But I also appreciate beautifully crafted classics and well-made wines that offer great value. The choices for Wanda's Wine of the Week will be hard to predict but that's part of the fun. Cheers!



Summer brings out my playful side and that extends to what's in my wine glass - if it's chilled, I'll try it! I'm so glad I gave Amalaya Blanco 2016 ($12) a swirl. This delightful vino from Salta, Argentina is an exuberant and crisp blend of Torrontes and Riesling. Indigenous to Argentina, Torrontes is a palate-pleasing white grape that grows especially well in Salta's high elevation vineyards and produces dry wines with beautiful floral, citrus, and stone fruit flavors. Amalaya elegantly combines Torrontes (85%) with a kiss of Riesling (15%). That touch of Riesling adds a crisp and steely backbone to the wine that integrates beautifully with the fruitiness of the Torrontes. Flinty minerality and sassy acidity, combined with lively flavors of grapefruit and lemon zest with a very subtle hint of herbs, make Amalaya an excellent choice on a steamy day!