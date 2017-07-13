Walk-On’s Makes Much-Anticipated San Antonio Debut

‘America’s Best Sports Bar’ celebrates grand opening on Monday

San Antonio, TX (RestaurantNews.com) San Antonio will get its first taste of Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar and its fresh Louisiana cuisine on Monday, July 17.

The new restaurant, located at 1400 Pantheon Way in Hollywood Park, near San Antonio International Airport, will open at 11 a.m. on Monday. It will mark the second Walk-On’s in Texas and its 13th system-wide.

The community is celebrating with a VIP night Saturday, July 15, at 7 p.m. during which Walk-On’s will present a $5,000 donation for the Roadrunner Athletic Fund to UTSA Band Director Ron Ellis. Director of Athletics Lynn Hickey, UTSA Head Football Coach Frank Wilson, UTSA band members and others will also join in the festivities. The pre-opening event is invitation-only.

“I’ve lived in San Antonio for more than 20 years and I can’t tell you how proud and excited I am to introduce Walk-On’s to our city,” said General Manager Julio Gonzales. “We’ve assembled an awesome crew of about 200 and we’re all looking forward to becoming an integral part of the community. Our menu features some of the best food you’ll find anywhere and our game-day atmosphere is perfect for sports fans of all ages.”

Walk-On’s is renowned for its signature Louisiana-style menu served up in a game-day atmosphere by its All-American Team.

“We’ve had our sights set on expanding into San Antonio for years, and we’re so pleased to have found an extraordinary franchisee partner, Moussa Haidar, to lead the way,” said Scott Taylor, President & COO of Walk-On’s Enterprises. “Their new restaurant is absolutely beautiful and I know it’s going to be a very welcome addition to the dining and entertainment landscape in the Alamo City.”

In May 2015, New Orleans Saints superstar Drew Brees and his wife, Brittany, bought into Walk-On’s Enterprises as co-owners. Drew pointed out that Walk-On’s is “a great place to bring my family, teammates and business colleagues” and that they were excited to help “expand the brand across the nation.”

The San Antonio restaurant will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.

Walk-On’s now has 13 locations: four in Baton Rouge, two in New Orleans and one each in Lafayette, Houma, Shreveport, Lake Charles and Bossier City, La., and Lubbock and San Antonio, Texas. Other locations are coming soon in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas, with several additional markets across the Southern U.S. likewise on the drawing board.

To inquire about franchising opportunities, qualified applicants may contact Kelly Parker at franchise@walk-ons.com.

For a complete menu and more information, visit walk-ons.com.

About Walk-On’s Enterprises

Based in Baton Rouge, La., Walk-On’s Enterprises is the creator of Walk-On’s Bistreaux & BarSM – voted ESPN’s “#1 Sports Bar in North America” in 2012. The company is expanding across the country thanks to its winning combination of delicious, affordable food and drinks presented in an uncommonly warm and friendly atmosphere. For more information, visit walkonsfranchising.com, or contact Ladd Biro at Champion Management at lbiro@championmgt.com or 972.930.9933.

Contact:

Ladd Biro

Champion Management

972-930-9933

lbiro@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com