Viral Cooking Videos Come to life for the Cooking Panda x Pono Pop-Up

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 12, 2017, viral foodie publication Cooking Panda "popped up" at Pono Kitchen + Bar in West Hollywood, CA. This was not your standard pop-up restaurant -- guests had the opportunity to try dishes inspired by Cooking Panda videos that went viral with millions of views on Facebook. Pono Head Chef Makani Carzino put her distinctive, Hawaiian spin on some of Cooking Panda's most popular recipes for a one-of-a-kind Cooking Panda x Pono special tasting menu. Menu highlights included Crunchy Coconut Shrimp inspired by Cooking Panda's viral video recipe for Crunchy Garlic Shrimp (3.4M views) and Fried Chicken with Shiitake Pomme Puree inspired by Cooking Panda's viral Fried Chicken video with over 4.8M views.

"We were thrilled to partner with Pono for Cooking Panda's first brand activation. We created a unique spin on a 'pop-up' restaurant which was a great way to translate the digital world of Cooking Panda with a tangible, engaging event. Guests loved the experience and trying our food firsthand," says Ross Cimino, CRO of Render Media, Cooking Panda's parent company.

Chef Makani reimagined seven of Cooking Panda's viral hits in her signature style for this event.

"We all bring our flavor and our story to the table and that's where the magic comes from and that's what I live for," Chef Makani said. "We were so excited to add our flavor to Cooking Panda's recipes for the pop-up."

Following the success of the pop-up restaurant, LA-based digital media firm Render Media is planning more experiential activation to bring the digital brand experience to life in new and engaging ways.

About Cooking Panda:

Cooking Panda is a multi-platform digital publication producing creative food content for an audience of millions. From bite-sized recipe videos to online cooking classes, Cooking Panda wants to make food fun. Fans of the panda routinely like, share and comment on social content, giving Cooking Panda the distinction of being the Internet's most engaged food publication.

About Pono Kitchen + Bar:

Pono means "to do things the right way" in Hawaiian. For Chef Makani, that means fresh, never frozen organic beef from pasture-raised, grass-fed cows; organic ingredients from local farmers markets; and fresh-cut organic french fries that are not only good for you, but are good for the planet.

