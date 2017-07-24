Velvet Taco Debuts New Mobile App

User-friendly app designed to enhance customer experience at all five locations

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Velvet Taco – the trend-setting, premium taco concept created by Dallas-based Front Burner Restaurants – unveiled its all-new mobile app on July 13.

The new, user-friendly app allows customers to conveniently order Velvet Taco’s one-of-a-kind premium tacos directly from their mobile devices, to get deliciousness to their mouth even quicker. The app enables ordering from all five of Velvet Taco’s restaurants in Austin, Chicago, Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston.

“We recognized the importance of continuously modernizing and enhancing our guests’ experiences, which is why we partnered with Olo to create this state-of-the-art new app,” said Clay Dover, President of Velvet Taco. “Using this technology, our loyal guests will be able to skip the line by ordering ahead on their smartphone. Plus, we’ll be able to interact with them in a convenient manner, which will lead to more satisfying and memorable Velvet Taco experiences.”

The app is available for download at the iOS and Android stores.

Velvet Taco’s all-day menu features scratch-made everything, including handmade corn tortillas, slowly roasted rotisserie meats, fresh-made, kick-ass margaritas and homemade red velvet cake for dessert. The restaurant has a unique, funky, fast-casual setting that perfectly complements its eclectic menu featuring unique, international flavors made from only the freshest ingredients.

The 2016 Nation’s Restaurant News “Hot Concept” Winner has locations in Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, Houston and Chicago. For more information, please visit velvettaco.com.

