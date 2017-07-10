U.S. Census Bureau Daily Feature for July 10: Summer Food Favorites

WASHINGTON, July 10, 2017 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Following is the daily "Profile America" feature from the U.S. Census Bureau:
JULY 10: SUMMER FOOD FAVORITES
Profile America — Monday, July 10th. A number of special observances are held in July — three of them seem just right for summer. It's not only National Grilling Month but also National Hot Dog Month and, since 1984, National Ice Cream Month. Whether we call them frankfurters or just plain hot dogs, Americans eat some 7 billion of them during the summer months, grilled, microwaved, or boiled. While more hot dogs are consumed during the season, they are popular year-round — part of nearly $48 billion of processed meats sold in the United States each year. And when it comes to ice cream, we especially savor the cold treat during the summer and scoop it out all year long. Americans consume a per capita average of over 23 pounds of frozen dairy products annually. You can find more facts about America's people, places and economy, from the American Community Survey, at www.census.gov.
Sources:
National Grilling Month/accessed 4/25/2017: http://healthymeals.nal.usda.gov/features-month/july
National Hot Dog Month and summer consumption/accessed 4/25/2017: www.hot-dog.org/media/consumption-stats
National Ice Cream Month & Day/accessed 4/25/2017:
www.idfa.org/news-views/media-kits/ice-cream/july-is-national-ice-cream-month
Frozen dairy consumption/accessed 4/25/2017: https://www.ers.usda.gov/webdocs/DataFiles/48685/pcconsp_1_.xlsx?v=42615
Processed meats/NAICS 311612: https://factfinder.census.gov/bkmk/table/1.0/en/ASM/2015/31VS101//prodsvc~311612
SOURCE U.S. Census Bureau
Two trucks will give fans a chance to try one of Black Tap’s famous shakes on-the-go
The success of every holiday lies in the location, so choose carefully
These festive jars are great for storing utensils, using as flower pots, or even to give as a gift
You don’t even need an ice cream maker to indulge in this satisfying treat