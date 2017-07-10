U.S. Census Bureau Daily Feature for July 10: Summer Food Favorites

WASHINGTON, July 10, 2017 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Following is the daily "Profile America" feature from the U.S. Census Bureau:

JULY 10: SUMMER FOOD FAVORITES

Profile America — Monday, July 10th. A number of special observances are held in July — three of them seem just right for summer. It's not only National Grilling Month but also National Hot Dog Month and, since 1984, National Ice Cream Month. Whether we call them frankfurters or just plain hot dogs, Americans eat some 7 billion of them during the summer months, grilled, microwaved, or boiled. While more hot dogs are consumed during the season, they are popular year-round — part of nearly $48 billion of processed meats sold in the United States each year. And when it comes to ice cream, we especially savor the cold treat during the summer and scoop it out all year long. Americans consume a per capita average of over 23 pounds of frozen dairy products annually. You can find more facts about America's people, places and economy, from the American Community Survey, at www.census.gov.

SOURCE U.S. Census Bureau