Twin Peaks Announces Partnership With Folds of Honor

Sports lodge concept commits to funding 81 college scholarships

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Last month, Twin Peaks held its annual Miss Twin Peaks Contest at The Bomb Factory in Dallas where the 2017 winner was crowned.

During the national contest, televised live to all stores around the country, Twin Peaks announced a major partnership with Folds of Honor, an organization that provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members.

Twin Peaks Restaurants has committed to raise enough funds to sponsor 81 college scholarships – one for each of its stores nationwide – valued at $5,000 each. In addition to hosting various local fundraisers specific to each restaurant, Twin Peaks will also donate a portion of every 2018 calendar sold to Folds of Honor.

“We are really looking forward to the great things this partnership is going to do for Folds of Honor and the families we support,” said Major Dan Rooney, CEO and Founder of the Folds of Honor Foundation. “Our organization wouldn’t be considered a high-performing non-profit if it weren’t for the generous support of extraordinary companies like Twin Peaks.”

Major Ed Pulido, Senior Vice President of the Folds of Honor Foundation, made an appearance at the contest and said a few words to the audience, introducing the partnership and explaining the importance of Twin Peaks’ support in their efforts.

During the national contest, each of the 81 Twin Peaks Girls showed her support for the new partnership by wearing one of two costumes – an Armed Forces salute featuring camo outdoor flare or a patriotic red, white and blue outfit.

“At Twin Peaks, our support for, and appreciation of, America’s men and women in uniform is woven into our DNA,” said Joe Hummel, CEO of Twin Peaks. “Our new partnership with Folds of Honor is the latest demonstration of that support, and we are committed to doing everything we can to fund scholarships for the families of service-members who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms.”

More information on Twin Peaks, including locations and franchise information, is available at TwinPeaksRestaurant.com.

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 80 locations in 25 states. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business served by friendly and attractive Twin Peaks Girls surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com.

About Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to families of military men and women who have fallen or been disabled while on active duty in the United States Armed Forces. Our educational scholarships support private education tuition and tutoring for children in grades K-12, as well as higher education tuition assistance for spouses and dependents. Founded in 2007 by Major Dan Rooney, an F-16 fighter pilot in the Oklahoma Air National Guard who served three tours of duty in Iraq, Folds of Honor is proud to have awarded more than 13,000 scholarships in all 50 states, as well as Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, including more than 2,800 in 2016 alone. For more information foldsofhonor.org.

Contact:

Ladd Biro

Champion Management

972-930-9933

lbiro@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com