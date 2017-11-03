A Winter Wonderland Christmas

Do you dream of celebrating Christmas in a Winter Wonderland this year? Mount Juliet Estate have some rather delicious Christmas party offers for those looking to escape from the ordinary this festive season...

Mount Juliet Lunch and Dinner offers for Christmas Parties of all sizes with bespoke options for groups - Details Below:

Dinner Package in Hunter’s Yard from €70 per person to include:

• Exclusive use of The Stables at Hunter's Yard, Mount Juliet Estate's newest private event space

• Mulled Wine Reception on arrival

• 4 course dining experience created by Executive Chef Ken Harker

• Half Bottle of Wine per person



Dinner Package in the Michelin Star Lady Helen from €95 per person to include:

• Exclusive use of the classic Lady Helen Restaurant

• Mulled Wine Reception on arrival

• Michelin Star 5 course dining experience

• After dinner drinks in the Private Jinks Bar in the Manor House

Additional bespoke Christmas Celebration opportunities available

Discover more about Mount Juliet on their review pages here