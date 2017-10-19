What Are the Best Bars in the World for 2017? You Tell Us

The Daily Meal will soon determine the 101 best bars on the planet for the year of 2017, but we can’t do it on our own. Just like last year, we need you to help us decide!

Using the link below, please nominate your favorite bar outside of the United States. This can be any bar, pub, tavern, or other drinking establishment that you’ve been to in the past year. It’ll only take a few seconds. All you have to do is write in the name of your favorite watering hole and the city and country it’s located in. We’ll tally up the results and use them to compile our final list, to be published next week. Keep an eye out!

Click here to tell us: What is the best bar in the world for 2017?

Make sure you respond soon. Our survey won’t be open for long!