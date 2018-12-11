Welcome in the New Year with Healthy Eating & Vegetarian Cookery Classes from Hartes of Kildare from €59pp

Hartes of Kildare are here to help you get 2019 off to a healthy start. Their evening cookery classes allow you to learn invaluable cookery skills in a calm and relaxing environment. Thinking of developing your cookery skill? Here is what Hartes of Kildare Cookery School has coming up in early 2019...

Healthy Cooking & Vegetarian

Date(s): January 14th 2019 & February 11th 2019

Time(s): 18.30pm (approx 3hr duration)

Price: €59 per person

Demonstration Class

Learn how to cook dishes full of flavour with delicious ingredients such as salmon, lentils, quinoa and whole foods, guaranteed to provide you with all the nutrients you need while keeping the calories down. The team at Hartes will also go through good and bad fats and how to avoid them when doing the weekly shop.

Slow Cooking & Braising

Date(s): January 28 2019

Time(s): 18.30pm (approx 3hr duration)

Price: €65

Slow Cooking & Braising are great ways to make the most of lesser known cuts of beef such as pork belly and lamb shoulder and could help you cut down on your weekly food shop. Hartes of Kildare will instruct on how to create some tasty dishes using these cuts.

Booking is essential and can be made here.

Enquires: Quote Good Food Ireland Tel: + 353 45 53 3557 Email: bookings@harteskildare.ie

