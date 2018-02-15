Wedding Showcase at Faithlegg

Join RTE Today Show presenter Maura Derrane on Sunday, 25th February at Faithlegg House Hotel who will be hosting a special wedding afternoon of inspiration with experts from the wedding industry including makeup artists, florists and travel experts sharing their advice and top tips plus attendees will be in with a chance of winning a mini-moon to Spain! Newly engaged couples won’t want to miss the wedding afternoon at Faithlegg House Hotel on Sunday, 25th February from 2-5pm.

Join the wonderful team at Faithlegg House Hotel on Sunday, 25th February for an exclusive wedding afternoon, set in idyllic surroundings and manicured lawns, Faithlegg House Hotel’s picturesque setting is a stunning location to celebrate your wedding.

On the afternoon, RTE Today Show host, Maura Derrane will lead a panel of industry experts to give invaluable advice to brides and grooms-to-be, travel expert Eoin Higgins of CARA magazine will be advising on honeymoon locations and those all-important saving tips, award-winning makeup artist and beauty expert Yvonne Maher – Makeup by Yvonne– a familiar face on fashion photoshoots, TV and radio will be offering expert advice for perfect bridal makeup and preparation with a demonstrations on the day, while the ladies of Lamber de Bie Flowers will be sharing this year’s floral trends and brides-to-be will be able to swoon over the gorgeous gowns from Smart Brides bridal boutique who will be showcasing a selection of dreamy designs on the day.

Taking place in the heart of the venue in the Minaun Ballroom, the gorgeous ballroom is built around a glass conservatory with plenty of natural light flowing in from the manicured gardens, keeping with the traditional Georgian style of this room, and brides and grooms-to-be are sure to be swept away by its elegant and sophisticated look and for smaller celebrations, there is the newly refurbished Adelaide Blake Suite which is filled with natural light and ornate high ceilings and soft and subtle cream and grey furnishings, ideal for adding your own style.

With Prosecco on arrival and the opportunity to sample canapés during a gourmet showcase led by award-winning head chef Jenny Flynn who will also be sharing the delights of planning your wedding feast at Faithlegg House Hotel during the afternoon talks.

With so much to experience on the day the icing on the cake is a fantastic giveaway! Brides and grooms who attend the wedding afternoon will be included in a draw to win a trip to Spanish Resort La Cala or Sunset Beach Club which will be announced on the day– the perfect pre-or post-wedding treat!

Join the very lovely Maura Derrane and a panel of experts on Sunday, 25th February from 2-5pm for Faithlegg House Hotel’s Spring wedding afternoon.

