Wedding Fair at Springfort Hall Country House Hotel

For many people the festive period was indeed extra special as loved up couples across the country got engaged. As the excitement of the engagement settles, it's now time to get out those bridal magazines and visit some locations that may host your big day. Springfort Hall Country House Hotel in near Mallow, Co. Cork are holding their annual Wedding Fair and would love for you to join them!

The award winning Springfort Hall Country House Hotel has long been established as a leading wedding venue with countless years of experience under its belt. One of Cork's best kept secrets, Springfort Hall is a family business with Paul Walsh at the helm. Springfort has always been known for good country house fayre and as a divine wedding venue. No surprise. Spacious and well kept grounds and magnificent period house with original features equals a dream wedding. The house dates back to the 18th Century, and as such, possesses the large elegant proportions that marked the architectural style of those days. In the summertime make the most of the estate's lush gardens, ideal for taking wonderful wedding photos. Not be be outdone, in winter and autumn Springfort offer their homely comforts and a roaring open fire, along with their drawing room for wedding guests.

One key ingredinet for the success of any wedding is of course the food offering. Boasting a 1AA Rossette for fine food, the team at Springfort Hall will work closely with you in creating a fabulous dining experience for you and your guests. Dine on the most delicious of local fayre, as you toast your future together.

Interested in learning more about this hidden gem in Co. Cork? Why not attend their annual Wedding Fair taking place on Sunday January 21st? The fair will take place between 1pm - 5pm. A perfect opporunity to take in the beauty of this country house, while also getting a taste for what could be in store for your wedding day. Meet with Springfort's wedding team and local suppliers, who will ensure a personalised experience when organising your special day. With every wedding that passes through Springfort's doors they ensure making “every bride and grooms wedding memories magical”.

Discover more about Springfort Hall Country House Hotel here.