Wedding Afternoon at Mount Juliet Estate, Co. Kilkenny

On Sunday February 18th, Mount Juliet Estate in Co. Kilkenny are holding an exclusive Wedding Afternoon for brides and grooms looking for the perfect location to hold their wedding.

Relaxed, luxurious and beautiful, Mount Juliet is a gorgeous Georgian house set in a wonderfully picturesque 500-acre country estate – one of Europe’s finest. This is where memorable weddings happen – weddings full of style, fun and magical moments – with a variety of exceptional spaces for celebrations of different sizes but all taken care of in the inimitable, thoughtful Mount Juliet way.

For brides and grooms keen to see this beautiful venue in all its splendour as well as to benefit from the advice and expertise of some of the country’s leading and most interesting wedding experts in their field, Mount Juliet Estate holds an exclusive Wedding Afternoon on Sunday 18th February from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Mount Juliet Estate’s exclusive Wedding Afternoon is being held in the splendid, newly redesigned Stables in Hunter’s Yard – a classic and atmospheric new ballroom just a few minutes’ walk from the Manor House. The Stables at Hunter’s Yard is a fresh take on Mount Juliet’s rich heritage, and a natural extension of the estate’s genuine and memorable hospitality.

The Wedding Afternoon is being MCed by renowned Irish fashion and lifestyle blogger Holly White, who celebrated her own wedding at Mount Juliet Estate in 2017 so she has extra special insights about this wonderful venue! Travel writer Eoin Higgins, deputy editor of CARA magazine, will focus on all things travel and honeymoon-related, and Myrtle Ivory Boutique will showcase some of their exquisite bridal fashion while Triona McCarthy, the popular and charismatic beauty editor of Sunday Independent Life Magazine, has tips and tricks for every bride and groom to look their very best on the big day.

Taking place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in The Stables at Mount Juliet Estate on Sunday 18th February, guests will enjoy a drinks reception, as well as canapés available on Mount Juliet Estate’s elegant wedding menus. The experts will talk in The Stables ballroom, set up perfectly for the kind of stylish and sophisticated wedding Mount Juliet Estate does best.

Guests can also spend time exploring the intriguing nooks and corners at Mount Juliet Estate, both throughout the Manor House, in Hunter’s Yard and dotted through the substantial grounds – fabulous family portraits and historical images, ornate architectural details, fine specimen trees, hundreds of years old, carpets of anemones or bluebells, depending on the season, magical stone bridges or tumbling waterfalls – all of which provide a touch of sparkle to any wedding photos.

20 minutes from Kilkenny and just over an hour from Dublin, Mount Juliet is a unique destination steeped in history with breath-taking views. Sitting majestically on the banks of the River Nore, the 250-year old manor house overlooks everything the estate has to offer, from Championship golf on the Jack Nicklaus-designed course to private fishing on the river, world-class equestrian activities and meandering walks.

Polished, cosy, elegant, a wedding at Mount Juliet is Irish country house living at its very best.

To ensure your place at this exclusive Wedding Afternoon, RSVP to directly to Mount Juliet Estate. For more information, please visit the Mount Juliet Estate's website which can be accessed through their Good Food Ireland profile page here.