A staycation is “a vacation spent at home or nearby,” according to Merriam-Webster’s Dictionary, and while that may seem like an oxymoron, it’s not. Vacations are about relaxing and spending time away from work or one’s day-to-day obligations. And what better place to relax than home sweet home? You won’t have to worry about making sure you’ve packed all the right things, navigating TSA checkpoints, or enduring long flights.

Staying home doesn’t mean, well, just staying at home, however. A staycation is the best chance to explore everything your town, state, or region has to offer. It’s a chance to check out the best food and drink in your state, see local attractions like a tourist, and bond with your family through activities at home. If you’re looking to save time and money on travel for your next vacation, we’ve got some foolproof ways to make a staycation awesome.